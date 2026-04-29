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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 29 April 2026

Universal Music Group to sell half Spotify stake, double share buyback plan amid Q1 revenue pressure

Top sellers in the quarter included BTS, Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean, Morgan Wallen and the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack, the company says

Reuters Published 29.04.26, 10:01 PM
Universal Music Group logo

Universal Music Group logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken Reuters file photo

Universal Music Group on Wednesday said it would sell half its equity stake in Spotify and double its share buyback program, as the world's largest music company reported first-quarter revenue held back by a weaker U.S. dollar.

The world's largest music company said its board had authorized the monetization of half of its equity stake in Spotify, with proceeds directed initially toward its buyback program and shared with artists under the company's compensation policies.

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Universal Music also said it intends to initiate a further 500 million euros share buyback pending shareholder approval at its annual general meeting, doubling its total buyback authorization.

The company said its board considers its shares undervalued relative to its business performance and prospects.

Revenue came in at 2.9 billion ($3.4 billion) euros, flat year-over-year in reported terms but up 8.1 per cent in constant currency.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 3.8 per cent to 636 million euros, but rose 3.9 per cent in constant currency.

Top sellers in the quarter included BTS, Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean, Morgan Wallen and the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack, the company said.

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