‘What day/night will be the wildest party?’: Elon Musk’s email appears in new Epstein records

Newly released US Justice Department documents show that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had detailed email exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein than previously publicly known, including discussions about visiting Epstein’s private island and references to what Musk described as the “wildest party” on Epstein’s Caribbean retreat.

The emails, dating from 2012 and 2013, are part of a fresh tranche of records released by the Justice Department.

The correspondence shows Epstein inviting Musk to Little Saint James, his private island in the US Virgin Islands, and discussing possible dates, travel logistics and social gatherings. It remains unclear whether Musk ever made the trip.

The disclosures come as the Justice Department resumes the release of material under a law designed to reveal what the government knew about Epstein’s sexual abuse of young girls and his network of powerful associates. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department would release more than 3 million pages of documents, along with more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images from investigative files.

Among the records are emails showing Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla and owner of X, reaching out to Epstein on at least two occasions to plan visits to the Caribbean island where many of the allegations of sexual abuse purportedly occurred.

In a 2012 exchange, Epstein asked Musk how many people he would like flown by helicopter to the island.

“Probably just Talulah and me,” Musk replied, referring to his partner at the time, actress Talulah Riley. He then asked, “What day/night will be the wildest party on our island?”

The following year, Musk again contacted Epstein ahead of a planned Caribbean trip. “Will be in the BVI/St Bart’s area over the holidays,” he wrote in December 2013.

“Is there a good time to visit?” Epstein responded by extending an invitation for sometime after the New Year holiday.

The documents do not show whether Musk ultimately visited Little Saint James.

Musk has previously said that he repeatedly rejected Epstein’s invitations.

In a 2025 post on X, after House Democrats released an Epstein calendar that included an entry referring to a possible Musk visit, he wrote: “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED.”

Musk has maintained that he rebuffed the disgraced financier’s overtures.

Epstein's other famous friends

The files, posted to the Justice Department’s website on Friday, include material that officials said had been withheld from an initial release in December. They also contain documents relating to other prominent figures connected to Epstein, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Britain’s Prince Andrew.

The latest disclosures also brought attention to names outside the usual circle of politicians and financiers.

Among them is filmmaker Mira Nair, whose name appears in an email linked to an afterparty at the London townhouse of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate who was later convicted of sex trafficking-related offences. Nair is New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s mother.

The same tranche of documents mentions other well-known figures, including former US President Bill Clinton, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Simca CEO Jean Pigozzi and US First Lady Melania Trump.

Justice Department officials have cautioned that the appearance of names in the files does not imply wrongdoing, and many of those mentioned have previously denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes or said their interactions with him were limited or professional.

In Musk’s case, the emails provide a more detailed picture of those interactions than had been publicly available before, including discussions that touched not only on logistics but on the social life of Epstein’s island.