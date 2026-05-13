White House denies reports of visa issues for Iraq World Cup squad, confirms players set to compete

The White House refuted reports that the United States denied visas for five members of Iraq's national team ahead of next month's World Cup.

The State Department sent a statement Wednesday to Front Office Sports in response to online reports involving five players, including Luton Town forward Ali Al-Hamadi.

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"Currently, there are no known issues affecting the Iraq National Team players, and they remain on track to compete in the World Cup," the statement reads. "We maintain daily communication with Fifa and will continue to prioritize these players in accordance with the President's Executive Order, ensuring an incredible and safe tournament."

The Iraq Football Association also quashed the rumors that had circulated on social media on Tuesday.

"The news is false, and the truth is that all the national team players have obtained entry visas to America," it said, per the Iraqi news site The New Region, adding that the players are also in the process of getting Canadian visas.

Iraq is in a tough Group I for this summer's Fifa World Cup in North America, along with France, Senegal and Norway. Iraq is scheduled to play games in Foxborough, Mass. (June 16 vs. Norway), Philadelphia (June 22 vs. France) and in Toronto (June 26 vs. Senegal).