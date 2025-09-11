MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Utah police yet to identify Charlie Kirk’s shooter; FBI recovers high-powered rifle

Kirk's killer 'appears to be of college age' and 'blended in' with the college population on the Utah campus where the shooting occurred

AP Published 11.09.25, 07:47 PM
Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Picture from social media

An official in Utah said on Thursday police are working to identify Charlie Kirk's shooter, who jumped off a roof and fled after firing the fatal shot. A high-powered, bolt-action rifle was recovered from the area where the suspected Kirk shooter fled, the FBI said.

Kirk's killer “appears to be of college age” and “blended in” with the college population on the Utah campus where the shooting occurred.

Authorities searched on Thursday for the sniper who assassinated Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, with one bullet and then slipped away in the mayhem resulting from the latest act of political violence to befall America.

Kirk was killed with a gunshot from a rooftop at the Utah Valley University campus, where he was speaking on Wednesday, authorities said. Federal, state and local authorities were working what they called “multiple active crime scenes." As the search stretched into a second day, they provided little information about the shooter's identity, motive, location or evidence and were reviewing grainy security videos of a mysterious person in dark clothing.

