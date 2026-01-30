US embassy issues security alert, warns of political violence ahead of Bangladesh elections on February 12

The US Embassy in Bangladesh on Friday released a security alert warning of possible “political violence” during the general elections in Bangladesh on February 12.

Citing the possibility of ‘extremist attacks,’ the embassy advised citizens to avoid demonstrations and exercise caution.

“Bangladesh will hold parliamentary elections and a national referendum simultaneously on February 12. During the election period, political violence or extremist attacks may occur, potentially targeting rallies, polling stations, and religious sites. US citizens should remain vigilant, avoid demonstrations, and exercise caution near any large gatherings,” the embassy posted on X.

The advisory also urged American nationals to monitor local news, keep a low profile, carry charged mobile phones for emergencies, review personal security plans, and plan alternative travel routes.

On Friday, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen met Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman and discussed upcoming elections.

“I heard Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman’s perspectives on the upcoming elections. The United States looks forward to working with all Bangladeshi political parties to advance shared peace and prosperity,” the envoy said after the meeting.

The Government of Bangladesh has also announced restrictions on transportation starting February 10. Motorcycles will face restrictions from that date, while all forms of transportation will be restricted on February 11 and 12.

The US Embassy in Dhaka said it will offer limited onsite services on February 11 and 12.

On Thursday, the Bangladesh Election Commission ordered government officials to refrain from campaigning for a 'yes’ vote in the upcoming referendum, calling such acts a “punishable offence,” PTI reported.

It said that engaging in such campaigning could influence the outcome of the referendum and would therefore be treated as a punishable offence.

If voters endorse the July Charter by voting 'Yes' in the referendum, the next parliament will be legally bound to implement a set of 84 reform proposals, including major constitutional changes affecting the state structure, executive power, elections and the judiciary.

The July Charter proposed redefining the republic's identity by replacing the term "Bengali" with "Bangladeshi", while recognising all mother tongues alongside Bangla, which will remain the state language.

It also proposed replacing existing state principles with commitments to equality, dignity and religious harmony.

If the 'no' vote wins, the party victorious in the national election will not be obliged to implement the reform proposals as per the Charter. Instead, reforms will then depend on the majority party in the next parliament.

Voters will cast a separate ballot with four brief points and choose either 'Yes' or 'No'. A 'Yes' vote will make the July Charter binding, while a 'No' vote will render it ineffective.

If 'Yes' wins, the Constitution Reform Council of the next parliament must complete the required constitutional amendments within 270 days, or nine months. If the council fails to do so within this period, a Constitution Amendment Bill prepared by the interim government will automatically be considered passed.

Nearly 2,000 candidates, including representatives from more than 50 political parties and independent contenders, are vying for 300 parliamentary seats in the February 12 polls, state-owned Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported.

The upcoming elections will be the first after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted through a mass, last year. The last elections took place in January 2024, when Hasina returned to office for the fourth consecutive time.