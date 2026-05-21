Gunmen open fire at Cricket Canada president Arvinder Khosa home in Surrey, police probe extortion link

Unknown gunmen opened fire at the home of the Indian-origin president of Canada's cricket governing body, but no injuries were reported, according to a local media report.

Arvinder Khosa, who was elected as the president of Cricket Canada earlier this month, confirmed the shooting, CBC News reported.

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Gunshots were fired at his house in Surrey at 4:40 am on Wednesday, the report said, adding that at least five bullet holes were visible in the door, windows and exterior of the house.

The house was occupied at the time of the shooting; however, no one was injured in the incident, it said.

Quoting Surrey Police, the report said that the investigation is in its early stages, but the shooting is believed to be extortion-related.

"An individual associated to the residence that was shot this morning has received extortion-related threats," it quoted Sergeant Ali Gailus, a media relations officer, as saying.

The CBC claimed that Khosa was connected to local players who claimed to be part of the Bishnoi gang. He previously denied those allegations, it said.

Last year, Canada listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity for creating a "climate of fear and intimidation".

A terrorist listing in the country means that anything owned by that group in Canada -- property, vehicles, and money -- can be frozen or seized and gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment, according to an official statement.

This is the third incident involving the targeting of the house of high-level member of Cricket Canada.

In late February and early March, a former board member's home was shot at in two separate incidents, the report said.

Cricket Canada is the official governing body for the sport in the country.