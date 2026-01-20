‘US Territory’: Donald Trump posts new America map with Canada, Greenland

US President Donald Trump has posted a series of messages on Truth Social suggesting that Greenland is now part of the United States, escalating rhetoric around his long-standing interest in taking control of the Arctic island, which he has previously justified on “national security” grounds.

In one post, Trump shared an image of a map of the US that included Greenland and Canada as part of US territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post also featured Trump seated inside the Oval Office alongside several Nato leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, among others.

Truth Social

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump appeared alongside Vice President J.D. Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio, with the trio shown hoisting a US flag in Greenland. A sign placed nearby read: “Greenland, US territory, EST. 2026.”

The posts have drawn sharp attention in Europe, particularly in Denmark, which governs Greenland as an autonomous territory. Reacting to the developments, Denmark’s economy minister warned that the issue could not be handled lightly if tensions continue to rise.

“We will insist on trying to seek the dialogue with the US but if it keeps escalating there will need to be a European answer at some point,” the minister said.

Earlier, Trump said he does not expect significant resistance from the European Union over his renewed push to make Greenland a US territory, reiterating that the Arctic island is vital for national security amid growing Russian and Chinese influence.

Speaking in Florida, Trump argued that Denmark lacks the defensive capability to protect Greenland and framed US control as a strategic necessity.

“We have to have it. They have to have this done,” Trump told reporters, referring to Greenland.

The US commander-in-chief has previously linked his claims over the Danish territory to his failure to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, a point he raised in a letter sent to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. In the same communication, Trump said the US economy is the world’s “hottest” ahead of his planned trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In another post on Truth Social, Trump said he had spoken with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte about the issue.

“I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland,” Trump wrote.

“As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for national and world security. There can be no going back - On that, everyone agrees,” he added.

Trump also underscored US military strength, asserting that the United States is the “most powerful country anywhere on the globe, by far.”

“Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our military during my first term, which rebuilding continues at an even more expedited pace. We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World - and it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH,” he said.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence on Tuesday that the US and European countries will find a solution over the US administration's aim to take over Greenland, brushing off "hysteria" about a possible trade war.

Trump announced tariffs on Saturday on imports from European allies that oppose the United States taking over Greenland, an autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

European countries say this would violate a trade deal reached with Trump last year, and EU leaders are set to discuss possible retaliation at an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday. One option is a package of tariffs on 93 billion euros ($108 billion) of US imports that could automatically kick in on February 6 after a six-month suspension.

Bessent said the issue had only recently emerged and a solution would be found that ensures national security for the United States and Europe.

"It's been 48 hours. As I said, sit back, relax," Bessent told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. "I am confident that the leaders will not escalate and that this will work out in a manner that ends up in a very good place for all."

Asked about the prospect of a prolonged trade war between the United States and Europe, Bessent replied: "Why are we jumping there? Why are you taking it to the worst case?... Calm down the hysteria. Take a deep breath."