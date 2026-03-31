US strikes Iran’s Isfahan ammunition depot with 907-kg bunker-buster bombs: Report

The US military struck a large ammunition depot in Iran’s Isfahan using 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs, according to US officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, as the conflict entered its second month.

According to US officials, cited by WSJ, the strike involved 2,000-pound (about 907-kg) bunker-buster bombs targeting a military-linked site in Isfahan, a central Iranian city that hosts key defence facilities, including the Badr airbase. Reports said the initial strike triggered secondary explosions across the area.

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In a footage, posted by Trump on Truth Social, shows multiple blasts followed by fires lighting up the night sky. The video, that was posted without any context, could not be independently verified.

The development comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, with regional powers including Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey holding talks to explore a way out of the crisis.

President Trump told aides he’s willing to end the campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, administration officials said, leaving a complex operation to reopen it for a later date, WSJ reported.

On Monday, Trump said on social media the US would destroy Iranian energy sites if discussions with a “new, and more reasonable regime” didn’t amount to a deal and the reopening of the waterway.