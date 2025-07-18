US designates Lashkar offshoot as terrorist organisation over Pahalgam attack that killed 26

The U.S. government designated The Resistance Front, considered an offshoot of the Pakistani extremist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a "foreign terrorist organization" over the April 22 Islamist militant attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on Thursday. The Resistance Front, also known as Kashmir Resistance, initially took responsibility for the attack in Pahalgam before denying it days later.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, listed as a "foreign terrorist organization" by the United States, is an Islamist group accused of plotting attacks in India and in the West, including the three-day deadly assault on Mumbai in November 2008. TRF's designation by Washington as a "foreign terrorist organization" and "specially designated global terrorist" enforced President Donald Trump's "call for justice for the Pahalgam attack," Rubio said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubio called TRF a "front and proxy" for Lashkar-e-Taiba. It is considered an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, a Delhi-based think tank. TRF emerged in 2019.

The attack sparked heavy fighting between nuclear-armed Asian neighbors India and Pakistan in the latest escalation of a decades-old rivalry as New Delhi blamed the attack on Pakistan. Islamabad denied responsibility while calling for a neutral investigation. Washington condemned the attack but did not directly blame Pakistan. On May 7, Indian jets bombed sites across the border that New Delhi described as "terrorist infrastructure," setting off an exchange of attacks between the two countries by fighter jets, missiles, drones, and artillery that killed dozens until a ceasefire on May 10. The ceasefire was first announced by Trump on social media after Washington held talks with both sides, but India has differed with Trump's claims that it resulted from his intervention and threats to sever trade talks.

India's position has been that New Delhi and Islamabad must resolve their problems directly and with no outside involvement.

India is an increasingly important U.S. partner in Washington's effort to counter China's rising influence in Asia, while Pakistan is a U.S. ally.