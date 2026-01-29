UK wants ‘more sophisticated’ relationship with China, Keir Starmer tells Xi Jinping

Britain wants a "more sophisticated" relationship with China, Prime Minister Keir Starmer told China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday.

"China is a vital player on the global stage, and it's vital that we build a more sophisticated relationship where we can identify opportunities to collaborate, but of course, also allow a meaningful dialogue on areas where we disagree," Starmer told Xi at the start of their meeting.

Xi said ties with Britain had gone through "twists and turns" that did not serve the interests of either country and that China stood ready to develop a long-term strategic partnership.

Keir Starmer, the first British prime minister to visit in eight years, was holding talks with China's leader Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing. The two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements later in the day.

Also Read Starmer takes finance chief to China as UK tests new balance between Beijing and Washington

Starmer, who became prime minister in July 2024, is trying to expand opportunities for British companies at a time when the economy at home is slow. More than 50 top business executives have joined him on the trip, along with the leaders of some cultural organizations.

The UK leader earlier met Zhao Leji, the chairman of China's legislature, the National People's Congress.

Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese studies at King's College London, said he expected that a number of deals between Britain and China would be announced to show how their relationship has improved.

"This must look like it’s been a success,” he said. “For both sides, they don’t want a meeting which is going to be arguing about things they disagree on."

Relations deteriorated in recent years over growing concern about Chinese spying activity in Great Britain, China's support for Russia in the Ukraine war, and the crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, the former British colony that was returned to China in 1997.

The disruption to global trade under US President Donald Trump has made expanding trade and investment more imperative for many governments. Starmer is the fourth leader of a US ally to visit Beijing this month, following those of South Korea, Canada and Finland. The German chancellor is expected to visit next month.

Big business delegation in tow

"I made the promise 18 months ago, when we were elected into government, that I would make Britain face outwards again," Starmer told Xi.

"Because, as we all know, events abroad affect everything that happens back in our home countries, to prices on the supermarket shelves to how secure we feel."

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of Britain’s opposition Conservative Party, said on Wednesday she would not have gone to China because of the security risks the country poses.

British security services have said China routinely spies on the government. China has denied the claims.

In a sign of how the countries can work together, Downing Street said Starmer and Xi would announce that Britain and China would jointly tackle gangs involved in trafficking illegal migrants.

The deal will focus on reducing use of Chinese-made engines for small boats that transport people across Europe to claim asylum.

British and Chinese officials will share intelligence to identify smugglers’ supply routes and work with Chinese manufacturers to prevent legitimate businesses from being exploited by organised crime, Downing Street.

Starmer told reporters on the airplane to China that he would “raise the issues that need to be raised” on human rights with Xi, when asked if he will bring up the case of Jimmy Lai, the former Hong Kong media tycoon and British citizen who was convicted in December of national security crimes.

But the presence of more than 50 business leaders accompanying Starmer and his itinerary shows the priority for this trip is economic ties.

It was time for a "mature" relationship with China, Starmer told a business delegation hours after arriving on Wednesday.

He then dined at a Chinese restaurant known for its mushroom-laden dishes that also hosted former U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her 2023 visit.

He discussed how to pronounce the Chinese word for thank you - 'xie xie' - as he posed for photographs with restaurant staff, a video posted on Weibo showed.