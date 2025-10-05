MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two dead, 12 injured after rival gunmen open fire in crowded downtown Montgomery

Montgomery Police chief James Graboys said three of the injured were hospitalised with life-threatening injuries

AP Published 05.10.25, 10:46 PM

Videograb

Rival gunmen started shooting at each other in a crowded downtown nightlife district in Alabama's capital city Saturday night, killing two people and injuring 12 others, police said.

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys said three of the injured were hospitalised with life-threatening injuries. Police were called around 11:30 pm to what Graboys described as a “mass shooting."

"This was two parties involved that were basically shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd," Graboys told reporters.

The shooters, he said, “did not care about the people around them when they did it.”

Graboys said investigators were combing through evidence and interviewing potential suspects, although no one had been charged early Sunday.

“We will do everything we need to gather every bit of evidence to chase down whoever is involved,” Graboys said.

Gunmen United States
