One killed, nine injured after shooting and fire at Mormon church in Michigan

'The shooter is down. There is no threat to the public at this time,' Grand Blanc Township Police department said

Our Web Desk, Agencies Published 28.09.25, 09:46 PM

Police say one person was killed and nine injured in a shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan.

The incident occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit.

In a post on social media, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department confirmed: “There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is no threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire.”

Authorities urged residents to avoid the area. Fire crews and law enforcement officers reached the site soon after the first alerts were raised.

Police did not immediately provide details on the number of victims or the nature of their injuries. It was also not clear how the fire started inside the church.

