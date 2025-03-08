MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nepal's earthquake Centre reports mild twin tremors in different regions

The epicentre of the tremor was the Khukhani area in the district

PTI Published 08.03.25, 01:13 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

On Saturday morning, Nepal's earthquake measuring centre reported twin tremors of mild intensity in two separate areas.

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquakes.

An earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Baglung district, about 300 kilometres from Kathmandu, at 6.20 a.m., the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre said.

The epicentre of the tremor was the Khukhani area in the district.

Earlier, the centre said that at 3.14 a.m., an earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Myagdi district, about 40 kilometres from Baglung.

The epicentre of the tremor was the Muri area of Myagdi district.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

