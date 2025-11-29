Trump signals sweeping migration halt after attack on National Guard troops in DC

President Donald Trump said on Thursday night that he would “permanently pause” migration from some countries and remove many migrants already in the US, the latest announcement tightening immigration policy in response to the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington.

In two Truth Social posts, he wrote that he would stop migration from “all Third World Countries” to enable “the US system to fully recover”. He did not elaborate on which countries he meant or how he would achieve his aim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the attack, which killed one of the soldiers, the Trump administration has issued a series of announcements tightening the immigration system, including pausing immigration from Afghanistan specifically.

Thursday night’s posts also seemed to target migrants who had become citizens. Trump said he would “denaturalize” migrants “who undermine domestic tranquillity” and remove people from the country who were “non-compatible with Western Civilization”, without detailing whom it would apply to or how.

Hours before the posts were published, Trump announced the death of US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, one of the National Guard members who was shot on Wednesday. The other victim was identified as Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, who officials said on Thursday was in critical condition.

Both victims had been deployed to Washington since August as part of what the Trump administration has described as a crackdown on crime.

The suspect in the shooting, whom officials identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was in custody after being shot by other National Guard soldiers during the attack. The authorities said he had driven from Washington State to carry out the attack.

Lakanwal was once part of a CIA-backed paramilitary group working in Afghanistan and moved to the US under a Biden-era immigration programme for Afghans fleeing Taliban rule.

On Thursday, after Lakanwal was identified as the suspect, Joseph Edlow, the director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, announced new guidance introducing more “negative factors” for officials to consider in immigration cases of people from 19 countries. The change in guidance was under consideration before the shooting.

The administration said it would also re-examine “every Green Card” for immigrants from those 19 countries, which are subject to a travel ban enacted in June.

In the Thursday night social media posts, Trump singled out refugees from Somalia, who he claimed, without offering evidence, were “completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota”.

New York Times News Service