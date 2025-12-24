US President announces Trump class warships to anchor new golden fleet for US Navy

President Donald Trump announced on Monday the construction of a new “Trump class” of warships that would anchor what he called a “golden fleet” for the US Navy, fulfilling a long-held goal to give a personal makeover to a fleet of ships he described as "old and tired and obsolete".

The ships will augment the Navy’s more than five dozen Arleigh Burke-class destroyers — 9,000-ton vessels that are currently a mainstay of the Navy fleet but that Trump has disparaged as failing to compete with the vessels of foreign fleets, according to a Pentagon official speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans for the ships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Navy officials said that the new vessel, which Trump described as "a battleship", would displace more than 35,000 tons — more than twice the size of the largest surface combatant ships the Navy currently fields — and that it would notionally have the ability to launch hypersonic missiles and nuclear-armed cruise missiles, and carry more munitions overall than current Navy vessels.

“They’ll help maintain American military supremacy, revive the American shipbuilding industry and inspire fear in America’s enemies all over the world,” Trump said alongside renderings of the new ships.

Dating back to his first term, Trump has criticised the look of the Navy’s fleet and called for a return of the World War II-era vessels that were armed with 16-inch guns that were largely phased out for aircraft carriers whose warplanes could strike targets many hundreds of times farther away. In ordering up the construction of battleships, Trump appeared to once again nod back to vessels of old under the umbrella of an agency he calls the "department of war", even though Congress has not changed the name of the department of defence.

In giving the new class of ships his own name, Trump also continued a self-aggrandising streak of imprinting his brand on various aspects of the federal government.

“We’re desperately in need of ships,” said Trump, adding that he was involved in designing the new warships. “Our ships are — some of them have gotten old and tired and obsolete and we’re going to go in the exact opposite direction.”

New York Times News Service