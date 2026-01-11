MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
US weighs military, cyber options on Iran as Trump seeks briefing amid protests: Report

Wall Street Journal says options include strikes, cyber operations, sanctions and online push

Reuters Published 11.01.26, 11:51 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File picture

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to be briefed by senior officials in his administration on Tuesday on specific options to respond to the protests in Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing U.S. officials.

The meeting will be a discussion about possible next steps including military strikes, deploying secretive cyber weapons against Iranian military and civilian sites, placing more sanctions on Iran's government and boosting anti-government sources online, the Journal reported.

The White House said it had no comment on the report.

Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to intervene in recent days, posted on social media on Saturday: "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!

Reuters could not immediately verify the Journal report.

