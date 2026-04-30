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regular-article-logo Thursday, 30 April 2026

Nepal Airlines apologises after 'cartographic inaccuracy' in 'network map' shows Jammu and Kashmir part of Pakistan

The airlines had deleted the social media post on Wednesday following the backlash

PTI Published 30.04.26, 02:15 PM
Nepal Airlines

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Nepal Airlines on Thursday apologised for what it described as cartographic inaccuracies in the wake of a furore showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan in a “network map”.

The airlines had deleted the social media post on Wednesday following the backlash.

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"We sincerely apologise for error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines," it posted on X.

"We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standards of accuracy.

"We deeply value our strong relationships with our neighbours and friends in the region and regret any offense the post has caused," the airline added.

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