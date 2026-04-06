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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 07 April 2026

Trump says Iran could be taken out in one night, warns on leak of rescue operation

'Will ask media organisation name of person who leaked information on Iran rescue operation,' the US President said

Our Web Desk, Reuters Published 06.04.26, 11:24 PM
US President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026.

US President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Iran "could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."

Trump also addressed the leak of sensitive information related to a US rescue operation in Iran.

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"Will ask media organisation name of person who leaked information on Iran rescue operation," he said, adding that he could seek jail time for the individual involved.

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Trump cited national security and threatened jail for person who reported on the operation.

Speaking about the operation, Trump said, "Second rescue mission in Iran involved 155 aircraft." He also said US military personnel "faced gunfire at very close range during rescue in Iran."

Trump on Monday told repoters that Iran had to agree to a deal with the US that was acceptable to him by Tuesday deadline, and that free traffic of oil through the Strait of Hormuz must be part of it.

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US President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026.
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Iran could be taken out in one night, and that night might be Tuesday night

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