Trump orders complete closure of airspace around Venezuela amid tensions

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela is to be closed in its entirety.

Trump, in a Truth Social post said: "To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY."

Last week, the US aviation regulator warned major airlines of a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying over Venezuela due to a "worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around" the country.

Venezuela revoked operating rights for six major international airlines that had suspended flights to the country following a warning from the US Federal Aviation Administration.