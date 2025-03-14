MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trump administration requests Supreme Court to partially enforce birthright citizenship limits

The order would deny citizenship to those born after February 19 whose parents are in the country illegally

AP Published 14.03.25, 09:16 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow restrictions on birthright citizenship to partly take effect while legal fights play out.

In emergency applications filed at the high court on Thursday, the administration asked the justices to narrow court orders entered by district judges in Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington that blocked the order President Donald Trump signed shortly after beginning his second term.

Three federal appeals courts have rejected the administration's pleas.

The order would deny citizenship to those born after February 19 whose parents are in the country illegally. It also forbids US agencies from issuing any document or accepting any state document recognising citizenship for such children.

