Tehreek-e-Insaf demands immediate end to Imran Khan's solitary confinement, transfer to hospital

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday called for the transfer of former prime minister and party founder Imran Khan to a hospital and put his “solitary confinement” to an immediate end.

The 73-year-old cricketer-turned politician has been in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail since August 2023 in connection with multiple cases, including corruption, leaking state secrets and an unlawful marriage - allegations that he has denied.

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"We demand restoration of former PM Imran Khan's right to hold weekly meetings with family members, lawyers and political associates," Khan's party said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The party demanded that Khan should be allowed to maintain regular telephonic contact with his sons, and have access to books, newspapers and other reading material.

The last time the government allowed Khan to meet one of his sisters in jail was on December 5, 2025.

After that interaction, Khan's sister, Naureen Khan Niazi, told the media that the political leader had called Army chief Asim Munir a "mentally unstable man", due to which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif imposed a ban on his meetings.

The political party's list of demands includes his immediate transfer to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for a comprehensive medical examination and treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors.

It further said these are not special concessions but fundamental legal and human rights that should be guaranteed without further delay.

In conversation with PTI, Shaukat Basra, a senior leader in Khan's party, said that the organisation is planning mass mobilisation against the inhuman treatment of the former prime minister in jail.

"This regime shows no regard for human rights and the rights of a prisoner. The rulers should remember that they will not remain in power forever and one day they will be held accountable by the people of Pakistan," he said, demanding justice for Khan.

He also called for an end to his solitary confinement and his urgent transfer to Shifa International Hospital for proper medical care.

Khan suffers from an eye problem. He was diagnosed with retinal vein occlusion in late January.

Earlier this month, Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad for eye treatment.