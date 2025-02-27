SC temporarily blocks judge's order giving Trump administration midnight deadline to release billions in US foreign aid

The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked a judge's order giving the Trump administration a midnight deadline to release billions of dollars in U.S. foreign aid.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the order issued by U.S. District Judge Amir H. Ali will remain on hold until the high court has a chance to weigh in more fully.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ali had ordered the federal government to comply with his decision temporarily blocking a freeze on foreign aid, ruling in a lawsuit filed by nonprofit groups and businesses. An appellate panel refused the administration's request to intervene.

Also Read US President Trump uploads AI video of Gaza as beach town with bearded belly dancers

The federal government froze foreign assistance after an executive order from President Donald Trump targeting what he called wasteful programs that do not correspond to his foreign policy goals.