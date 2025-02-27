MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thursday, 27 February 2025

SC temporarily blocks judge's order giving Trump administration midnight deadline to release billions in US foreign aid

Chief Justice John Roberts said the order issued by US District Judge Amir H. Ali will remain on hold until the high court has a chance to weigh in more fully

AP Published 27.02.25, 09:19 AM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump AP/PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked a judge's order giving the Trump administration a midnight deadline to release billions of dollars in U.S. foreign aid.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the order issued by U.S. District Judge Amir H. Ali will remain on hold until the high court has a chance to weigh in more fully.

Ali had ordered the federal government to comply with his decision temporarily blocking a freeze on foreign aid, ruling in a lawsuit filed by nonprofit groups and businesses. An appellate panel refused the administration's request to intervene.

The federal government froze foreign assistance after an executive order from President Donald Trump targeting what he called wasteful programs that do not correspond to his foreign policy goals.

