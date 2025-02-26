US President Donald Trump uploads AI video of Gaza as beach town with bearded belly dancers

The official Instagram account of U﻿S President Donald Trump shared a seemingly AI-generated video of his vision for the embattled Gaza Strip.

The video shows a rebuilt "Riviera" in Gaza, golden balloons with Trump's face on them, golden statues of the President and AI images of him and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lounging on the beach.

The footage shows war-torn Gaza being transformed﻿ into a nightlife strip with hotels, shops, cafes and a pristine beach. The 33-second video opens with images of the devastated enclave, with "Gaza 2025" displayed in green block letters. It then shows people walking through rubble and ruined buildings before transitioning to the words "what's next" in red and blue, referencing the colours of the American flag.

The video also features multiple golden statues of Trump throughout the futuristic Gaza. The soundtrack includes the lyrics "Donald's coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see" and "feast and dance, the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one." The video, which racked up over 10.5 million views on Instagram, prompted some to question whether the president's accounts had been hacked.

‘I didn’t vote for this.’ one Instagram user wrote.

‘This is low. Even for you.’ wrote another.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump declared that the US would "take over and own" the Gaza Strip and transform the besieged Palestinian enclave into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

His statement came during a press conference with Netanyahu at the White House on February 4, where Trump emphasised the need for a new approach to Gaza's future.