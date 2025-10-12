MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 12 October 2025

Situation under control, says foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict

We want a peaceful resolution of the situation, but if the peace efforts don't succeed, says the Afghan foreign minister

PTI Published 12.10.25, 05:13 PM
Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. PTI picture

Afganistan wants peaceful resolution of its conflict with Pakistan but if the efforts don't succeed, it has other means, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Sunday.

Muttaqi's comments at a media briefing at the Afghan embassy came amid escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan carried out air strikes in Kabul on Thursday, and it followed clashes between the two sides.

Also Read

Muttaqi said the situation is under control now.

"We want a peaceful resolution of the situation, but if the peace efforts don't succeed, we have other options," the Afghan foreign minister said.

"We have good relations with the people of Pakistan and the government but some elements in that country are trying to create problems," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Afghanistan Pakistan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

20 years of RTI: Congress warns of ‘no data available’ doctrine under Narendra Modi govt

Jairam Ramesh listed incidents where RTI disclosures contradicted official claims: the Prime Minister’s degree, the false claim of millions of fake ration cards
Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

Private medical colleges should not allow students, especially girls, to go out at night

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT