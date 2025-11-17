At least 42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina in Saudi Arabia

At least 42 Indians are feared dead after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near the city of Medina on Monday, according to local media in Saudi Arabia.

The passengers are believed to be Indian nationals, primarily hailing from the city of Hyderabad, though official confirmations are still awaited.

A report from Gulf News suggest 11 women and 10 children may be among the victims, though authorities are still verifying the numbers.

The accident occurred around 1:30 am IST near Muhras/Mufrihat, roughly 160 km from Medina. Many passengers were reportedly asleep at the time, leaving them little chance to escape when the bus burst into flames after the collision.

The Indian embassy in Jeddah has also set up a 24x7 control room and issued a toll-free helpline number (8002440003) for assistance.

Telangana government claims it has established contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh following the reports, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy having alerted officials in New Delhi and asked them to work in close coordination with embassy authorities to verify details and provide assistance.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy ordered the CS and DGP to find out the full details about the accident.

Reddy also emphasised the need for immediate relief measures if required.

A control room has been set up at the Telangana Secretariat to assist families of the victims.

The government has also issued control room numbers -- +91 7997959754 and +91 9912919545 to assist the family of victims.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that 42 Hajj pilgrims travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire, as he sought immediate action from the Centre following the fatal accident.

Owaisi said he had spoken to Abu Mathen George, deputy chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who “assured me that they are gathering information about the matter.” He added that he had also contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers’ details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary.

Urging the Centre to intervene, Owaisi said, “I request the Union Government, especially EAM Dr S Jaishankar, to bring the bodies back to India and, if anyone is injured, ensure that they receive proper medical treatment.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed shock at the bus accident, said that Indian embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving full support.

"Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident," Jaishankar wrote on X.

"Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he added.