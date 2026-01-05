Andhra Pradesh couple settled in US killed in Washington road accident, children survive

A couple from Andhra Pradesh who had settled in the United States died in a road accident in Washington, a police official said on Monday.

K. Krishna Kishore, 49, a native of Palakollu, had moved to the US in 1999 and later married Asha, 45, a native of Kakinada, who had already been settled there.

"The couple, Kishore and Asha, who were settled in the United States, lost their lives in a road accident in Washington on Sunday, leaving their families in West Godavari district devastated," the official told PTI.

According to police, Kishore’s father, Purushottam, who has a vision impairment, and his mother continue to reside in West Godavari district.

The couple had two children, a son and a daughter, while Kishore’s sister is also settled in the US.

A relative of the deceased, Maruti Ram, said the couple had arrived in India on December 23 and later travelled to Dubai to celebrate the New Year before returning to the US.

Ram said the couple missed a flight from Dubai to the US, booked another flight to a different location, and were driving home when the accident occurred near Washington DC.

"The couple, along with their two children, were in the car when a truck coming in the wrong direction hit them. The children survived and have undergone surgery," Ram told PTI.

The children, a 21-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, while both parents, who worked as software engineers, died in the crash, he added.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon IST, and the family was informed later in the evening. The final rites of the couple will be performed in the US, Ram said.