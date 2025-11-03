MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 03 November 2025

Seven killed, four others injured in avalanche on Nepal’s Yalung Ri Peak: Reports

Four others remained missing after the avalanche swept through the base camp of the 5,630-metre-tall peak

PTI Published 03.11.25, 08:11 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

At least seven people including foreign climbers were killed and four others injured on Monday after an avalanche struck northeastern Nepal's Yalung Ri peak, according to media reports.

Four others remained missing after the avalanche swept through the base camp of the 5,630-metre-tall peak, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The peak is located in the Rolwaling Valley of Bagmati province's Dolakha district.

Also Read

Among the deceased are three American citizens, one Canadian, one Italian, and two Nepali nationals, the report quoted District Police Office Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato as saying.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Climbers Americans
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Zubeen Garg was murdered in Singapore, not an accident, claims Assam CM

Assam CM says charge-sheet in singer’s 'murder case' to be filed by Dec 8; Singapore Police yet to find foul play
India's Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

I can safely say she is one of the most fearless wicketkeepers I have ever seen

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT