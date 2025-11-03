Seven killed, four others injured in avalanche on Nepal’s Yalung Ri Peak: Reports

At least seven people including foreign climbers were killed and four others injured on Monday after an avalanche struck northeastern Nepal's Yalung Ri peak, according to media reports.

Four others remained missing after the avalanche swept through the base camp of the 5,630-metre-tall peak, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

The peak is located in the Rolwaling Valley of Bagmati province's Dolakha district.

Among the deceased are three American citizens, one Canadian, one Italian, and two Nepali nationals, the report quoted District Police Office Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato as saying.

