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regular-article-logo Thursday, 14 May 2026

Small medical plane crash near Ruidoso kills four in New Mexico

The flight departed from Roswell Air Center and was headed to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement

AP Published 14.05.26, 11:41 PM
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A small medical plane crashed outside Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Thursday morning, killing all four people aboard, officials say.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, according to Lincoln County Manager Jason Burns.

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The flight departed from Roswell Air Center and was headed to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The US Forest Service is working with local agencies to suppress a fire "associated" with the crash that is estimated to be less than 5 acres, Burns said.

Conditions across southern New Mexico were hot and dry, with a red flag high fire risk warning issued for the Ruidoso area because of low humidity and wind gusts that could reach 35 mph (56 kph).

Ruidoso, a mountain town with a year-round population of less than 8,000, sits at the base of south-central New Mexico's Sierra Blanca range. The surrounding area, which includes Lincoln National Forest, is heavily forested and rural.

There have been several prominent medical plane crashes in the past 18 months, including when a jet crashed into a Philadelphia neighbourhood in January 2025, killing eight people. And last year, a Mexican Navy plane carrying a young patient and seven others crashed off the coast of Texas in the Gulf.

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