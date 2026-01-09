Russian drone strikes kill four in Kyiv, damage homes and disrupt water supplies

Russian drones attacked targets in Kyiv early on Friday, killing four people, injuring at least 19 and inflicting considerable damage on dwellings and infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration and Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that four people had been killed in the strikes, which began just before midnight (2200 GMT). Klitschko said 19 people were injured, with 14 of them being treated in hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the dead, Klitschko said, was an emergency medic who had arrived at a suburban apartment hit by two drones in succession. Four members of the same crew were injured in that incident.

Two apartment buildings had been hit on the east bank of the Dnipro River, causing major damage, he said. In one building, an entire entrance had been destroyed, and a high-rise building had also been badly damaged in a central district.

Klitschko said the attack "caused damage to critical infrastructure, with disruptions to the water supply in some districts".

Tkachenko said one drone had triggered a fire in a shopping centre, while another had fallen outside a medical facility. Both officials said fires had broken out in several city districts.

An air alert was in effect in the capital for five hours.

Another Russian attack struck an infrastructure target in western Ukraine's Lviv region, officials there said on Friday.

Ukrainian officials are racing to restore power in the southeast after major Russian strikes on critical infrastructure plunged hundreds of thousands into darkness in the depths of winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that the overnight strikes had aimed to “break” his country, cutting off “electricity, heating and water supplies” in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk, with repair crews still battling to restore services in the latter region.

"Another massive Russian attack may happen tonight. It is important to pay attention to air raid alerts and go to shelters when necessary. The Russians haven’t changed one bit. They are trying to exploit the harsh winter weather, which has worsened significantly across many of our regions and is causing serious problems on the roads and with utilities.

Right now, Russia is betting more on winter than on diplomacy — on ballistic missiles against our energy system rather than on working with the United States and agreements with President Trump. This must change – through pressure on Russia and continued support for Ukraine.

Thank you to everyone who sees the situation for what it is. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine.", he shared on X.

He urged allies to respond to Russia’s “deliberate torment” of Ukraine.

“There is absolutely no military rationale in such strikes on the energy sector and infrastructure that leave people without electricity and heating in wintertime,” he said.