Russia praises 'good friend' India for pursuing independent multi vector diplomacy

During Putin's India visit, both sides worked out an Economic Cooperation Programme aimed at increasing bilateral trade volume to $100 billion by 2030

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 10.12.25, 08:32 PM
The Indian national flag and the Russian flag flutter on lamp posts along Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

The Indian national flag and the Russian flag flutter on lamp posts along Kartavya Path in New Delhi. PTI

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday praised India for pursuing what he described as an independent multi vector foreign policy, calling the country a “good friend” of Moscow while addressing the Federation Council, the upper chamber of parliament.

Lavrov said India’s approach reflected a growing trend among countries of the global majority.

“Other countries of the global majority are pursuing this policy, and our good friend India, which maintains relations with all players, is indicative of this,” he told lawmakers.

He added that domestic development remained at the core of Russia’s own diplomatic objectives.

“We also believe that promoting the solution of the problem of domestic development is the main goal of our foreign policy. The coincidence of the strategic assessments and goals of our two countries was confirmed during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi and his talks with the Indian leaders last week,” he said.

Putin was in India from 4 to 5 December for his first visit to the country since 2021.

Several agreements were signed to boost trade and economic ties. Both sides also worked out an Economic Cooperation Programme aimed at increasing bilateral trade volume to $100 billion by 2030.

