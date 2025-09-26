MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Russia, China push UN Security Council vote to delay return of Iran sanctions

All UN sanctions on Iran are due to be reimposed at 8 pm EDT on Friday (0000 GMT on Saturday)

Reuters Published 26.09.25, 12:07 AM
Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, addresses members of the U.N. Security Council after a vote on a resolution that would permanently lift U.N. sanctions on Iran, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2025.

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, addresses members of the U.N. Security Council after a vote on a resolution that would permanently lift U.N. sanctions on Iran, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2025. Reuters

Russia and China asked the United Nations Security Council to vote on Friday on a draft resolution to delay by six months the reimposition of sanctions on Iran, diplomats said.

All UN sanctions on Iran are due to be reimposed at 8 pm EDT on Friday (0000 GMT on Saturday) after Britain, France and Germany triggered a 30-day process accusing Tehran of violating a 2015 deal with world powers aimed at preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon.

A resolution in the 15-member U.N. Security Council needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by either Britain, France or the United States.

Iran and European powers have this week been trying to strike a last-ditch deal to delay the return of sanctions and make space for long-term negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program.

Diplomats said on Thursday the prospects of avoiding a reimposition of sanctions without a deal between Iran and the Europeans were slim.

Britain, France and Germany have offered a delay of up to six months - to allow space for talks on a long-term deal on Tehran's nuclear program - if Iran restores access for U.N. nuclear inspectors, addresses concerns about its stock of enriched uranium, and engages in talks with the United States.

