US Army Apache helicopter gunship down near Strait of Hormuz, cause remains unclear, crew safe: Report

A United States Army Apache helicopter gunship went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and its two crew members were safely rescued, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing two people briefed on the incident.

It was not immediately clear whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire, experienced mechanical failure or encountered some other problem, the report said.

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The pilots are "fine," US President Donald Trump said late Monday. Trump made the comments to journalists after watching the NBA Finals in New York while at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The White House, U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

The crash came after Iran and Israel exchanged fire on Monday, imperiling talks over solidifying a shaky ceasefire in the Iran war.