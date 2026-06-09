Mamata Banerjee loyalists accuse TMC rebel MPs of BJP links, demand resignations

Trinamool Congress leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on dissident party MPs, accusing them of lacking political morality, maintaining links with the BJP and attempting to split the party while its workers allegedly face political attacks and harassment.

Addressing a press conference, the leaders rejected claims by the rebel camp that it enjoyed the support of a majority of the party's Lok Sabha MPs and planned to seek recognition as a separate faction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remarks came a day after rebel leader and Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that 20 TMC MPs had decided to write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla declaring support for the NDA and seeking recognition.

Referring to former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who resigned from the Upper House after levelling allegations against the party, Kalyan Banerjee said those criticising the organisation should follow a similar course.

"Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has resigned from the Rajya Sabha after making allegations against our party. Those who are making allegations against the party must follow the path of Sukhendu and show political morality by resigning as MPs," he said.

Questioning the authenticity of a letter allegedly circulated by the dissident camp, Banerjee said the document had not been made public.

"If you are so honest, why don't you make it public? Why don't you have the courage to give the letter to the press?" he asked, alleging that the entire exercise lacked transparency.

The TMC leaders also accused the rebel MPs of aligning themselves with the BJP. They pointed to a meeting between the dissident MPs and Union minister Bhupender Yadav, which they said was attended by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Their criticism followed separate meetings held in New Delhi on Monday. While TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and several senior party MPs attended a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, some dissident TMC MPs gathered at the Motilal Nehru Marg residence of Yadav, who is also the BJP's West Bengal election in-charge.

Adhikari, who was in the national capital on official work, and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, the BJP's former co-in-charge for the recently concluded West Bengal elections, reportedly also visited Yadav's residence briefly.

Slamming the rebels, Kalyan Banerjee said, "They may make some jugglery of words, but people are not fools. They have changed their leader from Mamata Banerjee to Narendra Modi".

"We are very happy, this double character people have gone. I talked to Yusuf Pathan yesterday. He was in Baroda. He said Amit Shah has called him and he's coming to Delhi to meet him. Talked in the night. Amit Shah is working to break the party, he is the person," he charged.

Kirti Azad accused the dissident MPs of betraying the party and preparing to join hands with the BJP.

"When BJP goons attack party workers, will you support them? This is betrayal. If you want to go to the BJP, say that openly," he said.

Targeting Dastidar, Azad questioned her criticism of the party leadership and referred to the opportunities she had received within the organisation.

"Kakoli lost five elections, yet Mamata Banerjee made her an MP. You were removed as chief whip because you would not come to Parliament and would give instructions over the phone," he alleged.

"These traitors can leave, but they should never take the name of Trinamool. We were born out of struggle," Azad said.