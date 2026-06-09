Zojila tunnel breakthrough achieved, all-weather Kashmir-Ladakh connectivity moves closer

The Zojila Tunnel project marked a major milestone on Tuesday as engineers achieved the final breakthrough, connecting the two ends of the high-altitude tunnel that will provide year-round road connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.

The breakthrough was achieved after a controlled blast pierced the last 2.5 metres of rock inside the tunnel, completing the excavation phase of what officials describe as the world's longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel. The project is expected to cut travel time across the Zojila Pass from up to 1.5 hours to just 15 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Breakthrough in the 2.5 metre distance in the tunnel has been successfully achieved," an official said.

The milestone brings the long-awaited goal of all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh significantly closer to completion.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari triggered the blast remotely at the breakthrough site near the East Portal of the tunnel at Minimarg in Ladakh. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were also present during the event.

Officials of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) said the breakthrough was achieved six months ahead of schedule.

The tunnel is now about 85 per cent complete, according to Authority Engineer Yousef Es'haghpour Rahimabadi.

"As of now, about 85 per cent of the total work has been completed," Rahimabadi told PTI.

Officials said the tunnel is expected to open to the public in February 2028. Following the breakthrough, civil construction work is expected to continue for another seven to eight months before electrical and other systems are installed.

The Zojila Tunnel is a horseshoe-shaped, single-tube, two-lane road tunnel measuring 13.153 km in length, 9.5 metres in width and 7.57 metres in height. It is being built at an altitude of around 11,578 feet above sea level.

Located on the strategically important Srinagar-Leh National Highway, the tunnel will ensure uninterrupted connectivity to Ladakh throughout the year, even during harsh winter months when heavy snowfall forces the closure of the Zojila Pass.

The project links Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district with Minimarg in Ladakh's Drass region and includes an 18-km approach road.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), the contractor executing the project, has employed the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) to excavate through the Himalayas while managing the region's fragile geological conditions. The overall project spans 31 km, including approach roads and bridges between Sonmarg and Minimarg.

Once completed, the tunnel is expected to significantly improve civilian transportation and strengthen military logistics by providing reliable access across one of India's most challenging mountain corridors.