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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 June 2026

Lebanese army chief meets Pakistani counterpart Asim Munir, discusses regional security situation

The visit reflects the shared commitment of both armed forces to fostering closer military-to-military cooperation, reads a statement

PTI Published 09.06.26, 02:10 PM
Pakistan\\\'s Army Chief and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (R) speaking with General Rodolphe Haykal, Commander-in-Chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces during their meeting in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan's Army Chief and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (R) speaking with General Rodolphe Haykal, Commander-in-Chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces during their meeting in Rawalpindi. X/@_AhmedQuraishi

The Lebanese army chief on Tuesday met with his Pakistani counterpart Field Marshal Asim Munir, during which the two exchanged views on the evolving regional security situation.

The military’s media affairs wing said in a statement that Lebanese armed forces’ Commander-in-Chief General Rodolphe Haykal called on Chief of Defence Forces Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

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During the meeting, they exchanged views on “matters of mutual interest, evolving regional security environment, defence cooperation and prospects for enhancing bilateral military relations”.

“The discussions focused on strengthening professional interactions, training cooperation and institutional linkages between the armed forces of the two countries,” it stated.

Munir reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Lebanon and underscored the army’s commitment to expanding defence collaboration with the Lebanese Armed Forces, the statement said.

The visit reflects the shared commitment of both armed forces to fostering closer military-to-military cooperation, the statement added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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