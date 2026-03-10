Pete Hegseth warns of 'most intense' US strikes yet as Iran vows to continue fight

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday will be the most intense day yet of US strikes inside Iran as the Islamic Republic, its firepower diminished, vowed to fight on.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, said "we are breaking their bones" and said the war's aim is a popular overthrow of Iran's government.

"Our aim is to bring the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny; ultimately, it depends on them," Netanyahu said.

US President Donald Trump, for his part, sent contradictory signals about how long the war could last, causing wild swings Monday in financial and fuel markets.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dismissed any suggestion that Tehran has sought a ceasefire.

Hegseth told reporters Tuesday morning from the Pentagon that "today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran." Hegseth's statement came shortly after he said that "the last 24 hours have seen Iran fire the lowest amount of missiles they have fired yet."

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at the same news conference that the US military is moving into the 11th day of its operation against Iran.

Iranian security official Ali Larijani wrote a message on X after US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran "TWENTY TIMES HARDER" if Tehran stopped oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Larijani wrote, "The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn't fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn't eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself."