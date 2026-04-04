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Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif warns India of possible strike in Kolkata

'If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata,' Asif said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 04.04.26, 10:22 PM
Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif Wikipedia

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday warned India that it would respond with a strike in Kolkata to any “future misadventures.”

Speaking to reporters in his hometown of Sialkot, about 130 km from Lahore, Asif said, “If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata.”

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He claimed reports suggest a false-flag operation could be carried out using their own men or Pakistanis in detention, “by laying down some bodies somewhere and saying ‘they were terrorists and had done so and so.’”

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Asif did not provide any evidence to support this claim. On Thursday, he had said that Pakistan's response to any attack would be “swift, calibrated, and decisive.”

His remarks came after India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh warned that any “misadventure” from Pakistan would trigger an “unprecedented and decisive” response.

The tensions date back to the Pahalgam attack on April 22 last year, which led to a four-day conflict between India and Pakistan.

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