10 terrorists, including suicide bomber, killed in foiled attack on checkpoint in Pakistan

Pakistani security forces on Thursday foiled an attack on a checkpoint in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing 10 terrorists, including a suicide bomber, military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists tried to attack the checkpost in Jandola area of Tank, which was repulsed by the security forces. A suicide bomber blew himself up in a vehicle near the Frontier Corps camp, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ISPR stated that security personnel bravely confronted the militants and effectively prevented the attackers from advancing toward the checkpoint.

Following an intense exchange of fire, Pakistani soldiers carried out an operation, eliminating 10 terrorists, including the suicide bomber.

The attack came a day after security forces killed all 33 attackers who had hijacked the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan and held passengers hostage in the mountainous region.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42 per cent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think-tank.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.