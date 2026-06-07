Pakistan steps up Iran-US mediation effort after fresh Hormuz tensions

Pakistan's interior minister was in Tehran on Sunday in a fresh bid to restart negotiations between Iran and the US, as the American military said it shot down two more Iranian drones over the Strait of Hormuz that threatened international maritime traffic.

The latest action came as the US administration presses Iran to make a deal to end the war in the Middle East, which has strained the global economy and threatened a hunger crisis in some of the world's most vulnerable countries.

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The heaviest fighting ended with a preliminary ceasefire on April 8, but the sides have not been able to agree on a long-term end to the war.

Fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah continued, meanwhile, despite last week's announcement that a US-brokered ceasefire had been extended.

Pakistani senior official in Iran

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is in Tehran to deliver a message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei from Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to Iranian state-run IRNA news agency.

Khamenei has not been seen in public since he was named the Islamic Republic's ruler after his father was killed on the first day of the war on February 28 when the US and Israel launched a bombardment campaign against Iran.

Naqvi met with Iranian interior minister Eskandar Momeni late Saturday, and held talks Sunday morning with foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, according to official Iranian media.

Photographs released by the Iranian authorities showed Naqvi handing over an envelope to Araghchi.

Iranian authorities did not disclose the contents of the message, and it was not immediately clear whether the envelope shown in the photographs contained it.

The Iranian government further said in a post on X that the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and "exchanged views on the latest status of the ongoing diplomatic process mediated by Pakistan" to end the West Asia conflict.

In a separate post, it said the two also discussed "issues of mutual interest" and ways to "further strengthen cooperation" between their countries.

Islamabad, however, has so far not said anything about the message or the meeting in Tehran.

There were no details on the contents of the message. Pakistani authorities have said Islamabad, with support from regional countries including Qatar, Turkey and Egypt, has been working to help bridge differences between the United States and Iran and encourage efforts aimed at reducing tensions and ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read US eyes Iranian assets for Gulf allies' reconstruction amid ceasefire strain

Fire continues between Israel and Hezbollah

Meanwhile, the new ceasefire in Lebanon, which was announced during US-brokered talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington last week, did not appear to be holding.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah has rejected the US-brokered deal and instead endorsed Iran's demand that ending the war in Lebanon be part of the negotiations with the US.

Israel struck what it said were over 150 Hezbollah military sites over the weekend, including rocket launchers and command centres, across southern Lebanon.

Early Sunday, Israel identified at least five projectiles launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel, which were intercepted or fell in open areas. Hezbollah did not immediately claim to have fired projectiles at Israel. However, the militant group acknowledged it attacked Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

Two Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting in southern Lebanon on Saturday, the Israeli military said.

The fighting in Lebanon, where Israeli forces have seized large swaths of the south in its latest ground invasion, threatens efforts to end the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point for oil and gas. Its closure has jolted the world economy.

Iran has demanded that any lasting truce extend to Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces elections later this year, wants to press ahead with Israel's offensive until he considers Hezbollah no longer poses a threat.

Lebanon's army commander, Gen Rodolphe Haikal, headed to Pakistan Saturday at the invitation of Pakistan's army chief. The Lebanese army gave no further details and did not say whether it is related to Pakistan's mediation between Iran and the US.

The US military said Saturday that it had shot down several Iranian missiles and drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf Arab allies, and struck some of the Islamic Republic's coastal surveillance radar sites in response.

"The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic," US Central Command said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had targeted the Ali Al Salem air base, which hosts US forces in Kuwait, and the US Navy's 5th Fleet in Bahrain, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The US military said there were no reports of harm to US personnel.

Earlier in the month, Iranian drones heavily damaged a passenger terminal at Kuwait's main airport, killing one person and wounding dozens.

The US military has kept up its blockade on Iranian ports in response to Tehran's grip on the strait, a crucial corridor for global oil and natural gas shipments.

Energy prices have spiked, posing political problems for US President Donald Trump's Republican Party ahead of midterm congressional elections in November.