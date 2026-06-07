Telangana CM's remark on Hitler inspiration behind naming govt body draws controversy

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy's remarks that he drew inspiration from Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler while naming HYDRAA has sparked a political row with the BRS and the BJP strongly criticising him.

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru on Saturday, Revanth Reddy had said he decided to establish HYDRAA after observing widespread encroachments of lakes and waterbodies.

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"...poor people encroaching lakes and nalas I can understand. Nowadays, rich people are encroaching waterbodies because of their farmhouses and connecting their drainage to the waterbodies. I have noticed all those issues. Then I decided to establish one task force--HYDRAA".

He had further said “Hydra, the word is Hitler’s favourite word. His core team was called Hydra, who can assassinate anyone. So, I have taken inspiration from Hitler and I have named as HYDRAA”.

The chief minister said he established the organisation--HYDRAA with its Commissioner, a senior IPS officer.

Hydra is a fictional organisation from Marvel Comics, which served as the deep science division of the Nazis during the second World War.

Reacting to the Telangana CM's remarks, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy in a post on 'X' said Congress' "dangerous Hitler, Emergency Mindset" out in the open--yet again.

"Revanth Reddy, now openly boasting that Hitler inspired him to create HYDRAA and is comparing his demolitions in Hyderabad to those in war-torn countries like Iran and Israel, echoing his leader Rahul Gandhi’s language," Kishan Reddy said.

He further alleged from "Emergency to Hitler - Congress has always muzzled people" demanding that the CM tender an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana.

The BRS in a post on 'X' described Revanth Reddy as the "new Hitler", alleging homes of lakhs of poor "demolished".

The Telangana government established Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) in July 2024 to protect government assets, such as lakes, from encroachments and other illegal activities.

The agency has been carrying out operations to remove encroachments and demolished several alleged illegal structures.