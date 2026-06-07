Thunderstorm forecast: People of south Bengal may get respite from hot and humid conditions

After days of discomfort owing to hot and humid conditions, the people of south Bengal are likely to get a respite as the IMD on Sunday forecast thunderstorms and rain in the region over the next few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a favourable wind pattern and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal will cause thunderstorms and strong surface winds over some districts in the southern part of Bengal.

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The Met office said the south Bengal districts of Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly and North and South 24 Parganas are likely to receive rain or thunderstorms till June 13.

The north Bengal districts, which have been comparatively cooler in the last few days due to thunderstorms in many places, are likely to receive isolated heavy pre-monsoon rain with lightning and gusty winds, the IMD said.

Heavy rain is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar till June 13, keeping day and night temperatures down.

The residents of south Bengal, including Kolkata, witnessed high humidity during the day and night in the last several days.

Earlier this week, school hours in the state government-run and -aided institutes in south Bengal were changed from day to morning so that students do not fall ill in the hot and humid conditions.

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