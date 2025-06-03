Pak foreign outreach stalks India: US, UK, Russia pit stops, Bilawal leads 1 team

Pakistan on Monday unveiled the details of its global diplomatic push to seek international support following the recent conflict with India and highlight the importance of dialogue to tackle problems between the two countries.

The diplomatic outreach involves two delegations, the foreign office said in a statement.

The move comes after India sent seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals as part of its diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

“On Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directive, a high-level multi-party delegation will visit New York, Washington DC, London and Brussels from June 2, 2025,” the Pakistan foreign office said.

The nine-member delegation is led by Pakistan People’s Party chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The other members of the delegation include federal minister Musadik Malik, former foreign ministers Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurram Dastgir Khan, former ministers Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari Sherry Rehman, and senator Bushra Anjum Butt. It also has two former foreign secretaries — Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tehmina Janjua.

Another delegation, led by special assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, will visit Moscow from June 2. The details of this team’s composition were not shared.

The delegations will engage in a series of meetings with the leadership of international bodies, public office-holders, senior officials, parliamentarians, think tanks, media and diaspora, the foreign office said.

“The visits of these delegations are aimed at projecting Pakistan’s perspective on the recent Indian aggression,” it said, adding that they would also “highlight that dialogue

and diplomacy should take precedence over conflict and confrontation”.

The need for immediate resumption of the Indus Waters Treaty will also be a key theme of the delegations’ outreach, according to the foreign office.

Pakistan had last month announced that it would send a team of experts to foreign capitals to inform the world about the four-day conflict with India and also highlight its point of view.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam carnage, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping military actions following talks between the directors-general of military operations of both sides on May 10.