‘Chances of war with India are real’, warns Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that "chances of war with India are real" and claimed that his country would achieve even bigger success in the case of any armed conflict in future.

Asif made the remarks in an interview with Samaa TV on Tuesday, where the anchor asked him about the recent statements by the Indian political and military leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said that there was a threat of armed confrontation and Pakistan was keeping its guard and watching the situation.

“Chances of war with India are real," Asif said in response to a question.

He added that Pakistan would likely achieve more favourable results in the event of a war with India.

"I do not want escalation, but the risks are real, and I am not denying that. If it comes to war, God willing, we will achieve a better result than before," Asif said.

He said that Pakistan has more supporters and allies than it had six months ago, while claiming that India had even lost the support of the countries which were on its side before the May conflict.

However, he refrained from naming any country in the category. Asif also claimed that India was never a united nation, except briefly under Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, and that Pakistan was created in the name of Allah and stood united during the May confrontation despite several internal issues.

"At home, we argue and compete. In a fight with India, we come together," he said.

His remarks come just days after he made similar threats following statements from Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who warned Pakistan to stop backing state-sponsored terrorism if it wants to exist on the world map.

Separately, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Friday said at least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft, including US-origin F-16 jets, were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at an event in Hyderabad on Friday, asserted that India can cross any border whenever necessary to protect citizens and safeguard its unity and integrity.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

India has been maintaining that Pakistan pleaded for ending the hostilities in May after the Indian military pounded various Pakistani military infrastructure.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.