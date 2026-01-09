MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 09 January 2026

Nearly 20 flights between Dubai and Iranian cities cancelled amid unrest

A countrywide internet blackout was reported in Iran on Thursday and extended into Friday as authorities moved to curb expanding protests

Reuters Published 09.01.26, 04:55 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

At least 17 flydubai flights scheduled for Friday between Dubai and Iranian cities including Tehran, Shiraz and Mashhad have been cancelled, the Dubai Airports website showed.

A countrywide internet blackout was reported in Iran on Thursday and extended into Friday as authorities moved to curb expanding protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nationwide protests over economic hardships started at the end of December, and have shaken the country.

A flydubai spokesperson said that flights to Iran on Friday had been cancelled and that the airline "will continue to monitor the situation" and revise its flight schedule accordingly, without giving a reason for the disruption.

In addition, Turkish media have said Turkish Airlines cancelled 17 flights, Turkey's Ajet cancelled six flights and budget carrier Pegasus Airlines cancelled flights to Iranian cities on Friday.

At least two flights between Qatar's Doha and Tehran scheduled for Friday were also cancelled, Hamad International Airport website showed.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Iran Dubai Flight Cancellations
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Watergate to I-PAC-gate? And who will be Richard Nixon in fight between Didi and ED?

As Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee takes raid-battle against BJP to the streets, some curious coincidences and similarities stand out
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

India-Pakistan was ready to go at it big. I got that one stopped. Eight planes were shot down

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT