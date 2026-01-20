MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistan, Chinese companies sign 79 MoUs worth $4.5 billion at Islamabad agriculture summit

The minister emphasises that these investments will modernise Pakistan's agricultural value chains, introduce advanced production and processing technologies

PTI Published 20.01.26, 08:23 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Pakistani and Chinese companies signed 79 MoUs worth USD 4.5 billion, signalling confidence of Chinese investors in Pakistan's agriculture and food sectors, Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Tuesday.

“These MoUs were signed during the recently concluded Pakistan-China Agri Investment Conference,” Hussain was quoted as saying by the state-run Radio Pakistan.

The minister highlighted that investment agreements were concluded across 10 high-impact agricultural and allied sub-sectors. These include: food processing and value addition, agri-technology, seeds and plant protection, livestock and dairy, meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, fisheries and aquaculture, animal feed, post-harvest infrastructure, and agricultural inputs.

Hussain said the scale and depth of investment commitments reflect a decisive shift from dialogue to on-ground, investment-led collaboration.

He added that the conference was specifically structured to deliver tangible outcomes through direct B2B matchmaking, targeted sectoral engagement and project-based investment facilitation, rather than conventional discussions.

The minister emphasised that these investments will modernise Pakistan's agricultural value chains, introduce advanced production and processing technologies, and significantly enhance productivity.

He said the inflow of capital and technology is expected to generate large-scale employment, particularly in rural areas, strengthen farm-to-market linkages, and reduce post-harvest losses, thereby improving farmer incomes and rural livelihoods.

The Pakistan-China Agri Investment Conference was held on Monday in Islamabad, where different companies and experts from the two countries explored opportunities for joint ventures and investments.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

