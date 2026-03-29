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regular-article-logo Sunday, 29 March 2026

Pak to host talks between US and Iran, says Pakistan foreign minister Ishaq Dar

Dar made these remarks after a meeting with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 29.03.26, 11:29 PM
Ishaq Dar

Ishaq Dar PTI

Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday said the country will hold talks between the US and Iran, after a meeting with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey.

Dar made these remarks following consultations between the foreign ministers on the West Asia conflict, which has caused severe global economic disruptions.

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“We agreed that this war is not in favour of anyone and would only lead to death and destruction; the unity of the Muslim ummah in these challenging times is of utmost importance,” he said.

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He added that he also briefed the visiting dignitaries on the prospects of potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad. “The visiting foreign ministers expressed their fullest support to this initiative,” he said.

The announcement comes amid a delay in direct talks between the US and Iran.

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Pak to host talks between US and Iran, says Pakistan foreign minister Ishaq Dar

Dar made these remarks after a meeting with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey
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