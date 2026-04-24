Norway government proposes social media curbs for users under 16

Norway's government said on Friday it will propose a ban on the use of social media for children under the age of 16, and will make technology companies responsible for age verification of young users.

"We are introducing this legislation because we want a childhood where children get to be children," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement.

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"Play, friendships, and everyday life must not be taken over by algorithms and screens. This is an important measure to safeguard children's digital lives," Stoere said.

The bill will be introduced to parliament by the end of 2026, the minority Labour government added.