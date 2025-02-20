MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
News conference between Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy cancelled at request of US officials

Keith Kellogg's trip to Kyiv coincided with recent feuding between Trump and Zelenskyy

AP Published 20.02.25, 08:58 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left), Donald Trump

A news conference after talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy was cancelled Thursday at the request of US officials, a Kyiv official said.

The scheduled comments to the media by Zelenskyy and retired US Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, were called off after their meeting, the Ukrainian president's spokesman Serhii Nikiforov said.

Kellogg's trip to Kyiv coincided with recent feuding between Trump and Zelenskyy that has bruised their personal relations and cast further doubt on the future of US support for Ukraine's war effort.

