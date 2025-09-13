MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 September 2025

Nepal sets March elections after naming Sushila Karki interim prime minister

The president 'dissolved the House of Representatives ... and fixed March 5, 2026, Thursday for the elections', according to a statement from the president's office

Reuters Published 13.09.25, 10:04 AM
Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel administers the oath of office to Sushila Karki, a former Chief Justice, as Nepal’s interim pr.ime minister during a swearing-in ceremony, following violent anti-graft protests, at the president's office in Kathmandu, Nepal

Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel administers the oath of office to Sushila Karki, a former Chief Justice, as Nepal’s interim pr.ime minister during a swearing-in ceremony, following violent anti-graft protests, at the president's office in Kathmandu, Nepal Reuters

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved parliament and called for fresh elections on March 5, his office said late on Friday, following a week of deadly violence that culminated in the appointment of the country's first woman Prime Minister in the interim.

The announcement came just hours after Paudel appointed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead the country, following the deadly "Gen Z"-led anti-graft protests that forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president "dissolved the House of Representatives ... and fixed March 5, 2026, Thursday for the elections", according to a statement from the president's office.

Karki was appointed after two days of intense negotiations between Paudel, army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and the protest leaders behind Nepal's worst upheaval in years, which left at least 51 people killed and more than 1,300 injured.

Nepal's southern neighbour, India, said it hoped that the developments would help foster peace and stability.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Sushila Karki Ji on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. India is fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nepal's brothers and sisters," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

The country-wide protests were sparked by a social media ban that has since been rolled back. The violence subsided only after Oli resigned on Tuesday.

Nepal has grappled with political and economic instability since the abolition of its monarchy in 2008, while a lack of jobs drives millions of young people to seek work in other countries like the Middle East, South Korea and Malaysia.

The country of 30 million people, tucked between China and India, inched back towards normalcy on Friday - with shops reopened, cars back on roads, and police replacing the guns they wielded earlier in the week with batons.

RELATED TOPICS

Nepal Protests Sushila Karki
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

A protest musician changes his tune in Manipur where the song of strife remains the same

A singer’s story from Imphal reflects the state of affairs in the northeastern state where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under fire for staying away during the entire period of brutal violence, is visiting
RK Blasna from Moreh, who is now an inmate of the Akampat Relief Camp in Imphal.
Quote left Quote right

Why did it take Prime Minister Narendra Modi so long to come to Manipur

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT