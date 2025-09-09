Nepal reimposes indefinite curfew in Kathmandu after Gen Z protests over social media ban

Authorities on Tuesday imposed an indefinite curfew in Nepal's capital city Kathmandu, reintroducing restrictions just hours after an earlier order was lifted.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office issued the curfew orders effective from 8:30 am until further notice, covering the entire capital city.

The decision was taken to bring the situation under control following clashes between security forces and youth groups over a social media ban on Monday, which left 19 dead and over 300 injured. The previous curfew expired at 5:00 am.

"No movement of people, any type of gathering, demonstration, protest, meeting and sit-in will be allowed during the curfew," said the notice issued by Chhabilal Rijal, Chief District Officer of Kathmandu.

"However, emergency services, including ambulances, fire engines, vehicles carrying health workers, tourists, media personnel, and air travellers will be permitted to operate in coordination with security personnel," the notice said.

The administration of the adjoining Bhaktapur district also imposed an indefinite curfew from 8:30 am in several areas, including Pepsikola, Radheradhe Chowk, Sallaghari, Duwakot and Changu Narayan Temple.

The administration also issued restrictive orders in parts of the Lalitpur metropolis, adjoining Kathmandu.

Despite the curfew orders, student-led anti-government protests broke out in several parts of the region on Tuesday morning. Demonstrations were reported from Kalanki and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as the Chapagaun-Thecho area of Lalitpur district.

Protesters, mostly students, chanted slogans such as “Don’t kill students”, defying the restrictions on public gatherings.

In Kalanki, demonstrators reportedly burnt tyres to block roads from the early hours of the morning, according to eyewitness accounts.

The imposition of curfew triggered panic buying, with residents rushing to grocery stores and pharmacies to stock up on essential items. Public transport has come to a halt, and educational institutions remain shut.

In a late-night development on Monday, the government announced the restoration of access to social media platforms, in an apparent bid to ease public anger.

